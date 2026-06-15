Rotary recognises business excellence

Excellence in small business has been recognised in annual awards presented by Warragul Rotary Club.

The annual presentation event was held at Black Tie Warragul, with long-term local business owner David Cann as guest speaker.

David emphasised that in the current extremely competitive business environment where small businesses now competed against large national and multi-national companies the small business must become a lot smarter.

He said to attract customers, small businesses could not use price, it must differentiate itself by providing an enjoyable experience. This experience will develop relationships with the customer and they will continue to re-visit the business. This is what makes a business successful, he said.

The businesses recognised with awards were Select Office Supplies represented by John Mai; Monk's Firewood represented by Nathan Monk and Alice Gilbo; Bean Scene represented by Kate Law; and, Toyworld Warragul represented by Geoff and Sarah Morton.

The common theme running across all the businesses was the service and friendliness provided to customers. Knowledge of their products and when they were appropriate to be used was outstanding in these businesses.

The businesses were nominated and received awards due to the satisfaction of their customers.