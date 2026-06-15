Magnificent Middleton

Warragul Equestrian Centre's David Middleton has added yet another illustrious trophy to his cabinet after taking out the Melbourne International Three Day Event's four-star eventing title last week.

by Nicholas Duck

Warragul Equestrian Centre's David Middleton has added yet another illustrious trophy to his cabinet after taking out the Melbourne International Three Day Event's four-star eventing title last week.

Riding his horse WEC In The Breeze, David put in particularly strong performances in the cross country and show jumping to claim the top prize at the Werribee Park-based event for the first time since 2002.

Eventing combines three disciplines across three days of competition, those being dressage, cross country and show jumping, with competitors being judged across all three.

Four-star eventing - or CCI4* - is the second highest level of competition, behind only the world class five-star.

Adelaide hosts the southern hemisphere's lone five-star event each year at the Adelaide Equestrian Festival, which David won in 2024 and competed at earlier this year.

David said while he had been disappointed by his showing at Adelaide, to win at Melbourne was "a nice consolation prize."

"I just wanted to see how I went. I was still fiddling around with some set ups and other things which makes it a bit harder."

David's victory continues a remarkable late-career run of form since returning to the sport just a few years ago.

The event was a family affair for David after his daughter Emma competed in the junior/young rider two-star event for the first time.

Emma won the Gillian Rolton Award, given to the rider in the category who finishes the cross country portion closest to the optimum time with no penalties.

With his top horse currently injured David had to turn to WEC In The Breeze and she certainly didn't let him down.

"She's got all the potential in the world," he said.

"She's a sensitive girl, she needs to be ridden a certain way ... this horse is a potential superstar.

"When you win big events like that it's always satisfying. It's doubly nice because I felt this was her first truly international level performance."

Kicking off with the dressage, David ended day one in seventh position after WEC In The Breeze returned her best result in a major event.

Day two's cross country was "the best she's ever been to ride" even as David played it a little safe to go into the third day's show jumping in second place.

Knowing jumping was his horse's strong suit, David said "she was super."

"She gave me her best ride in show jumping."

Following his ride he watched on with his daughter and friends thinking he was going to fall short only to see the first-placed rider fall out of contention with several penalties.

David continues to harbour hopes of one day competing in the Olympics for Australia having already competed at the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2002.

He is now planning ahead for next year's Adelaide Equestrian Festival with one eye on Olympic qualification for 2028 in Los Angeles.

"When you ride at my level there's always hope," he said.