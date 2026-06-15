Strengthening work for Princes Hwy bridges

Strengthening works will soon begin on four bridges along the Princes Hwy at Warragul and Drouin, improving access, efficiency and enhancing road safety.

Buln Buln Rd bridges in Drouin and King St bridges in Warragul will have their existing pile caps and pier crossheads strengthened, while new micro-piles will be added to existing underground piers.

Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing said the bridge upgrades would strengthen a key connection for growing local communities, businesses and freight operators who rely on the Princes Highway every day."

The federal and state Labor governments have each committed $22.37 million to strengthen multiple bridges as part of a wider $44.7 million Princes Highway Corridor Upgrades project.

Speed limit reductions and a detour to Buln Buln Rd are likely to be in place at times to ensure drivers travel safely through the construction areas.

Motorists are asked to follow directions of roadwork signage and traffic controllers and allow for additional time when traveling.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King said the upgrades would support Victoria's growing freight industry by boosting heavy vehicle capacity and connecting more goods to markets.

"The works will strengthen the road network in the east of our state and make these roads safer for everyone who uses them."

State Minister for Roads and Road Safety Ros Spence said the government was "securing the future of our roads and the wider Victorian freight network thanks to vital works along the Princes Hwy."

"This important project not only strengthens our bridges but helps drive productivity in the Gippsland region and beyond."

Victorian Senator Jess Walsh said the works would be welcome news for the thousands of travellers using the highway corridor daily.

"Stronger bridges on the Princes Highway will deliver lasting benefits to producers, industries and communities in Gippsland by improving productivity and strengthening Victoria's freight network."