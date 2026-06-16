Tigers move on up

by Davyd Reid

LANG LANG find themselves in the Ellinbank District football top five, with a third quarter surge helping the Tigers overcome an otherwise plucky Catani.

Six goals to one helped the Tigers break away enroute to winning 15-12 (102) to 8-2 (50).

The Tigers burst out of the blocks with three of the first four goals in ominous signs the Tigers might prove far too good.

While the scoreboard at the end of the contest may well suggest otherwise, the Blues showed fight for much of the contest.

A late goal pulled the margin back to eight points at the first change before a goal in the opening seconds to Thomas Keily put the Blues within striking distance.

Keily would finish with two majors and have a Lang Lang supporter inviting him down to play veteran's football. It was a case of mistaken appearance as the forward is not yet 35 and does not yet qualify for veteran's football.

The Blues soon had another to hit the front, only for the Tigers to edge ahead with some smart finishing, two from snaps and one from long range.

Darcy Walls made it consecutive goals, one from a roving snap and one from range, before Matt Thompson finished with a nice snap of his own.

The sides headed to the rooms with the Tigers holding a narrow 16-point league, with all looking to the skies wondering when and if the heavy rain might hit.

Field umpire Charlotte Waller correctly predicted a yellow football might have come in handy for the second half, with the match finishing in very dark conditions under lights.

Unfortunately starting with a red ball meant all had to persist.

The Tigers made their move in the third term as the surrounding heavy rain held off, with light drizzle occurring for the most part.

Brody Leitch put through a smart set shot as the Tigers made their charge. Walls and Leitch both added another, while Jackson Ventura kicked an impressive long shot.

Thompson, Leitch, Brad Harding, Troy Dolan, Brad Clark and Ventura led the way as the Tigers kicked out to a 55-point lead.

Declan McFarlane finished with a late goal to break the run of momentum, closing the margin to 50-points at the final change.

It would ensure the Blues would compete to the very end.

McFarlane, Luke McKenna, Liam Hetherington, Brodie White, Jordan White and Adam Splatt led their competitive effort.

Three of the next four goals helped the Blues put some respectability back onto the scoreboard as they looked to finish strong.

Lang Lang's highlight came in a mark of the year contender with Mitch Davey taking a huge leap to cut off a Blues exit at half forward.

Thompson responded with two steadiers either side of a McFarlane major to finish with six goals, before Walls finished it off with his fourth.