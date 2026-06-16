Warragul in pole position

Warragul locals will have the chance to see a series of pole-ished performances this Saturday night as the West Gippsland Arts Centre hosts the inaugural Regional Victorian Pole Championships.

by Nicholas Duck

Warragul locals will have the chance to see a series of pole-ished performances this Saturday night as the West Gippsland Arts Centre hosts the inaugural Regional Victorian Pole Championships.



The event will see more than 20 regionally-based pole dancers from all across rural Victoria compete against one another in a first for Gippsland.

Organised by Sale pole expert and coach Allison Murphy, the event aims to provide a local event for athletes who might otherwise struggle to access the primarily metro-based state competitions.

Allison said the travel times and cost often created issues for regional competitors and Saturday's event would "give athletes that stepping stone and that space where they can develop performance skills and competition skills."

"Because as much as you can train a routine in a studio nothing compares to putting it on stage."

While there are several studios operating in regional Victoria, Allison said the awareness surrounding the sport was limited.

"When I introduce myself as a pole dancer people say 'oh my god, I didn't even know we had that in our area.' So I think this competition is going to be amazing for the studios in the area to create awareness that this sport is here and the incredible benefits it has."

Competitors at the championships will take on 2.5-minute routines, with some aiming to evoke serious emotions like grief while others will go for more lighthearted character pieces.

How difficult their routine is and how well they pull it off could mean the difference between a good score and a great one from the judges. Winning athletes will have the opportunity to qualify for the Victorian Championships.

Plenty of locals will be taking the stage, including those from Warragul's Aura Pole Studio.

For studio owner and long-time pole dancer Laura Parry, the strength of pole dancing is in its versatility.

"I really fell in love with the tricks and the fun in it and how much I grew as a person and how much confidence it gave me, the friendships its given me over the years," she said.

"Everyone is different to what they enjoy. Some people really like the strength side, some people really like the sensual side of pole. Some people like one, some people dabble in both."

As a teacher and coach, Laura especially enjoys seeing the power and confidence it can give women who embrace it.

"It's not for anybody else, it's for you. You do it for you, you come in and they support each other, everyone cheers each other on in class. It's just a whole vibe."

Aura Pole Studio student Krystal Bond will be entering a competition for the first time and although she's nervous, there's plenty of excitement too.

"I'm very nervous to be on stage but excited to push myself. I have two kids and my daughter competes in aerials. And she's amazing. She's probably my drive because if she can get up there and do it then I can do it," she said.

The trio are also hoping to challenge some of the pre-conceived notions around pole dancing.

"Being in Warragul hopefully it will show people that yes, it comes from stripping and yes, it has that side but it's not just that. It's whatever you make it. This comp is about the strength side and the more artistic side," Laura said.

"When people come in and try it they go 'I didn't know how hard this was.' We are hanging on at something with gravity pulling you down, hanging on with a foot or one arm or one leg. It's something you have to train and train consistently to be good at it.

"I love it. I love that it's here and it gets to be in the place where I get to teach. Hopefully it shows a side that makes people go 'pole dancing is not just what I thought it was.'"

The Regional Victorian Pole Championships will begin this Saturday at the West Gippsland Arts Centre at 6:30pm. Head to the centre's website for more information.