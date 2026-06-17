Cats continue unbeaten run

Neerim South has continued its unbeaten record in the A grade with a convincing 45 goal win over Poowong.

The ladder leaders played a consistent four-quarter game, transitioning the ball with speed and feeding the goalers well.

Poowong's determination kept the contest competitive throughout.

Kim Edwards' dominant performance in goals - shooting 43 of the team's 65 - made her a deserving best on court recipient.

Trafalgar hosted Nilma Darnum at home and battled hard against a strong side.

While it was just a two goal margin at quarter time, Nilma Darnum stepped it up in the second term to stretch the lead to 12 goals by half time.

Trafalgar's attack end were seamless in their transitions and feeding, while the defence end had their work cut out for them.

Although unable to come away with the win, it was an excellent display of netball across the court. Best on court for the home team were Naomi Allardyce, Piper Albert and Tessa Sneddon.

Ellinbank pulled off a clinical win against Yarragon, showing signs they are building momentum across the season.

A solid 18-8 first quarter set the tempo for the game, with Remy Ferguson shooting the lights out but also piling on defensive pressure down the court.

Lily Sheehan showed off her versatility, swapping into wing defence and wearing her attacker like a glove all day. She earned herself a best on court, closely followed by Rach McDonald who nullified Yarragon's and the leagues leading goal scorer.

In the closest match of the round, Buln Buln went down by one goal to Bunyip.

The home team led at every change and went into the final quarter with a five goal advantage.

But Bunyip refused to give up and in the dying minutes of the game goaler Erin Wolffenbuttel scored three consecutive goals to steal the win, capping off an impressive day in the goal ring shooting 36 of Bunyip's 40 goals.

Longwarry showed there was a big difference between second and fourth on the ladder when it recorded a convincing 58-23 win over Nyora.

Nyora has shown a lot of strength this season but on Saturday never looked like recording the scores it has against other top teams.

In another nail biter, Catani edged out home team Lang Lang in a two goal thriller.

The match was pretty much goal for goal from the start with just one goal separating the two at quarter time and even scores at half time.

Catani edged out to a five goal lead by the third change and despite efforts by Lang Lang to save the game, Catani was able to hold on to win 33-31.