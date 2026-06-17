80km to spread prostate message

At 80-years-old, walking 80 kilometres seemed the obvious distance for Drouin man Syd Woods to walk and raise awareness for prostate cancer.

Syd took on the Walk for Him challenge and is using Men's Health Week this week to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), driven by his commitment to supporting men in the Baw Baw Shire who are impacted by prostate cancer.

Walk for Him is PCFA's national walking challenge, encouraging Australians to walk 25km or any distance of their choice from June 15 to June 21 in support of men and their families impacted by prostate cancer.

Syd took on the challenge with a personal commitment to walk 80km in June.

"Age 80, walking 80km, to raise $800 — it's a simple message, but I hope it gets people's attention and encourages men to have a PSA test to establish a baseline," he said.

Diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago, Mr Woods has completed treatment and his PSA levels are now near zero.

Syd, who is about to take on the leadership of the Baw Baw Prostate Cancer Support Group, said he wanted to take part to raise the group's profile and encourage more men in the region to get tested.

"I am involved with the Baw Baw Prostate Cancer Support Group, which has a low profile in the Baw Baw Shire. I have been trying to raise its profile in the community — distributing posters to medical centres and flyers to doctors and urologists so they can support their patients.

"Many doctors and urologists that service the shire work only one or two days a week or a month, and simply do not know the group exists. That means men who need support may not be getting it," he said.

Almost 29,000 Australian men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, and almost 4000 men will die from prostate cancer this year.

Syd is aiming to raise $800 for PCFA, with funds supporting prostate cancer research, awareness and support services across Australia. As well as walking, he will be speaking to male staff at West Gippsland Hospital about prostate cancer and the importance of PSA testing, and distributing flyers at local markets and classic car gatherings across the region.

His efforts also inspired the Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue committee to enter a team, showing the ripple effect one person can have in a community.

Locals are encouraged to get behind Syd and join the Walk for Him movement to help save lives.

PCFA chief executive officer Anne Savage called on the Baw Baw community to get involved.

"Walk for Him is a powerful way for Australians to raise awareness and funds in the fight against prostate cancer," she said.

"Prostate cancer takes a significant toll not just on men, but also on their partners, families and communities.

"Every step taken and every dollar raised helps fund life-saving research, specialist nursing, telenursing, counselling and support services for men and their families.

To donate to Syd, visit: https://www.walkforhim.org.au/fundraisers/sydneywoods/walk-for-him-2026

Linton steps back

Syd is taking over leadership of the Baw Baw group following the retirement of group founder Linton Blackwell.

Linton was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2011. He went on to join and lead the Bairnsdale support group and following a move to Moe, established the Baw Baw support group four years ago.

He said the group's strength was in its connections with the local hospital, community and organisations.

"It's realy important to have local support. We got a lot of support from the West Gippsland Hospital and developed strong relationships with the oncology department," he said.

But, after four years of leading the group, Linton knows it's time to step back.

Linton and his wife Pam will continue to work alongside Syd over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

"It's not a quick process," Linton said. "You've got to make sure he (Syd) knows how everything works behind the scenes."

Importantly, stepping back does not mean stepping away.

Linton plans to remain involved in supporting group and PCFA events, sharing his experience and continuing to advocate for men impacted by prostate cancer.

"I'm only a little cog in a big wheel," he said.