Now is the time to buy, renovate and invest

Baw Baw Shire is one of Victoria’s fastest-growing regional areas in Australia and local residents know the reason why it is such a desirable location to live and work.

Population data has revealed strong and sustained growth over the past 15 years, driven mainly by people moving to Warragul and Drouin, which when combined was identified as the fastest growing urban centre in Australia for the decade from 2013 to 2023.

In 2011 the shire’s population was about 42,000 residents, and by 2021 had grown to more than 57,000 residents, representing growth of more than 34 per cent in 10 years. Recent estimates place the population at about 62,000 in 2025, with forecasts suggesting it could reach more than 93,000 by 2046 – growth of more than 47 per cent. This makes Baw Baw one of the most rapidly expanding regional municipalities in Australia.

A key reason for the growth is its location on the Melbourne fringe. Many people move to Baw Baw Shire because it sits within commuting distance of Melbourne – just over an hour to the Melbourne central business district by road or just over an hour and a half by train. This allows residents to work in Melbourne or nearby employment hubs while living in a less congested, more affordable regional

environment. As housing prices in metropolitan Melbourne have increased, areas like Warragul and Drouin have become attractive “tree change” or “peri-urban” alternatives.

Housing affordability and land availability are major drivers. Compared with Melbourne suburbs, Baw Baw offers significantly cheaper land and larger housing blocks, which appeals strongly to first-home buyers, young families, and people seeking more space. Large planned growth areas under Precinct Structure Plans in Warragul and Drouin also support thousands of new homes, enabling continued expansion rather than limiting supply.

Another important factor is lifestyle appeal. The shire offers a mix of rural and town living, with green hills, farmland, and access to natural attractions like the Strzelecki Ranges and nearby Mount Baw Baw, with Phillip Island and the South Gippsland coastal towns just a short drive away. Many residents are attracted by quieter communities and outdoor recreation opportunities.

There also is strong local development in services and infrastructure. Schools, healthcare facilities, retail centres, and community amenities have been expanding to keep up with demand. This creates local employment opportunities in sectors such as health care, education, construction, retail, and trades, meaning not all residents need to commute long distances for work.

Population growth in Baw Baw Shire is driven by a combination of affordability, accessibility, lifestyle quality, and expanding infrastructure. People are attracted to the area because it offers a balance between regional living and city access.

As the population of Baw Baw Shire grows and access to land close to towns, schools, infrastructure, and transport hubs becomes less abundant, prices will rise. Now is a great time to buy land for a new home, buy an established home or invest in a renovation or extension of your existing home. This demand is likely to support long term capital growth. Rental demand also is strong, and investors have an opportunity to enter the market at relatively lower prices compared to metropolitan markets.

If you are considering a move to Baw Baw Shire, looking to invest in the region, or are current resident looking to move, renovate or extend, this feature provides a range of land, building and product and service options to assist you.

Read our Your home in Baw Baw feature by clicking the image below.