Birds bring joy

by Bonnie Collings

You've probably seen David, Eddy and their colourful avian friends out and about in Warragul.

The pair have eight birds, including Eclectus parrots, yellow-crowned amazons and blue-fronted amazons.

Named Mojito, Ollie, Herbie, Fiona, Luna, Stella, Sweet Chili and Red Pepper, the birds regularly visit the Warragul business area, local schools and aged care facilities.

Having the birds with them in public began as a way to familiarise the animals with different people and environments, but has since turned into an opportunity to spread joy and bring smiles to the faces of people in the community.

"We started off (just) having them at home, then we got them used to being outside," Eddy said.

"Then we got them used to our neighbours and the kids that lived next door, to the point where we eventually started bringing them up the street."

"We'd go into Coles or Woolies, we're pretty much welcomed into most places in Warragul," David added.

The birds have become such a familiar sight to many that when they aren't with David and Eddy, the community start asking questions.

"Now if we go down the street with no bird, we get told off by the community!" David said.

"Even on the bus - if we get on the bus without a bird, (people ask) where are the birds today?" Eddy said.

Eddy said the birds "learn everything from the people around them."

"We've got to be careful with what words we say because they will start to repeat them," Eddy said.

"They never, ever stop learning and everything they do learn throughout their whole life, they never forget," David added.

"Some of the actions they make and the words they say, (they're) basically communicating with us. They let us know when they want to go to bed, and if they want their pellets or a nut, they say "crunchy, crunchy"."

"They're like toddlers for life, they can be naughty, they will chew a house apart if they are given the opportunity!" Eddy said.

As well as spreading some joy, David and Eddy said having the birds with them in public had led to them meeting lots of new people.

"The different walks of life that you meet," David said. "And I'm finding you meet so many more nice and genuine people, (when we have the birds) but people even recognise us and without the birds."

"It's good to give back to the community too," Eddy said.

"When we go into the community, see the smiles, it makes us feel like we're part of the community, like we're giving back as well."