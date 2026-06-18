Gippsland on the big stage

Over the long weekend Football Victoria Gippsland sent their seven junior representative squads to the biggest event on the calendar, the Country Championships.

Hosted by FV Geelong this year, 67 teams and more than 1200 players took part in the biggest regional tournament in Victoria.

Over three days Gippsland's squads battled it out against behemoths Geelong, Sunraysia and Ballarat and others. As one of the smallest regions in attendance, Gippsland continues to build a reputation for competitive and determined play.

Myers Reserve hosted the younger competitions, including the local under 12 boys, under 12 girls and under 13 teams. Gippsland's older squads, including the under 14 girls, under 14 boys, under 16 girls and under 16 boys, played their games at Stead Park.

The tournament is an excellent opportunity for Gippsland players to not only challenge themselves outside of their regular season but also to get them in front of talent identification teams from the state bodies.

With all teams displaying excellent skills on the pitch FV Gippsland officials were excited to support three of their squads in their semi final games.

The under 12 girls played against eventual tournament winners Greater Bendigo in their semi final and went to penalties after a 0-0 game.

After finishing third in their table, the under 16 boys went on to play Greater Ballarat in their semi final. It was a nail-biting game with the team going down 1-0. They put everything on the pitch and should be commended for their efforts.

The association offered congratulations to their under 16 girls team on their history-making grand final game

Following a dramatic final group game and semi final, the Gippsland girls faced tournament leader Sunraysia in an epic grand final.

Whilst the result didn't go their way (1-0 to Sunraysia) the resilience and determination they displayed on the pitch was second to none.

The representative squad program will take a short break before resuming training for their end of season tournaments.