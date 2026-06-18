Tough week for United

Gippsland United's men's teams hit the road this weekend to take on Berwick City in another challenging round of fixtures with the seniors going down 3-0.

Senior men

The senior men's match was dominated by Berwick in the opening stages, with the home side taking the lead in the seventh minute through Fraidoon Mohammadi following a defensive lapse.

United responded well and pushed hard for an equaliser but were unable to capitalise on several opportunities, with a number of efforts sailing over the crossbar.

Berwick's Jalil Nabizadah doubled his side's advantage just before half time with a pinpoint free kick from around 20 yards out.

Gippsland emerged after the break with renewed energy and produced some excellent passages of play despite the persistent rain making conditions difficult for both sides.

Berwick's third goal came via a deflection, sealing a 3-0 victory for the hosts.

United currently sit seventh on the State League 2 Men's South-East table.

Reserves men

The reserves took the game right up to the ladder leaders and produced a spirited performance.

With the scores locked at 0-0 at half-time, Berwick eventually broke the deadlock through Rohullah Abdul Wahid in the second half and held on for a narrow 1-0 win.

The Gippsland boys produced a strong performance and also celebrated a milestone, with under 16 player Clay Diston-McCann making his reserves debut. Despite their efforts, they were unable to find a way through the resolute Berwick defence.

The men's teams return home this Saturday to face Chisholm United as the season reaches the halfway point.

Senior women

The senior women hosted St Kilda and suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Unfortunately, two own goals made the task difficult, although Annie Dempsey was able to get on the scoresheet for Gippsland.

The women will look to bounce back next week when they travel to Kooyong Park to take on Malvern City.

Boys Youth State League

The BYSL teams were on the road once again, facing a strong Ringwood City outfit.

Under 18

A tough contest ended in a 3-1 defeat, with Patrick Frayne scoring Gippsland's lone goal.

Under 16

Jonathan Sulyman opened the scoring for Gippsland, but Ringwood responded strongly and found the net four times to secure a 4-1 victory.

Under 15

The under 15s were locked in a tight battle during a scoreless first half.

Ringwood struck twice early in the second period and Gippsland were unable to break through a disciplined defensive display, falling 2-0.

Under 14

The under 14s drew 1-1.

Yen Ruey opened the scoring early, driving home a rebounded ball after a Jayden Ryan shot at goal.

Gippsland worked hard to protect their advantage in a tightly contested match, with both sides creating chances throughout.

Ringwood eventually found an equaliser in the final moments of the match to level the scores and share the points.

Under 13

The under 13s produced the club's sole BYSL victory of the day, claiming a hard-earned 1-0 win.

In a match that remained in the balance until the final whistle, the breakthrough came with virtually the last kick of the game.

Cruz Pavich threaded a superb ball between two defenders to find Riley Nankervis, who finished clinically under pressure to secure all three points.

It was a fiercely contested encounter, with Ringwood creating several dangerous opportunities.

However, a determined defensive performance and an outstanding display from goalkeeper Rhys Wakeham ensured Gippsland kept a clean sheet and came away with the win.

Pre-BYSL

The under 12 boys continued their impressive form on the road against Endeavour United, recording a dominant 10-2 victory.