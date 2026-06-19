BESS progresses to next stage

The proposed Bunyip North Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) has received environmental clearance by the Federal Government.

The project, being proposed by RES, will now progress to Victorian state planning processes.

A planning permit application has been lodged with the Department of Transport and Planning for ministerial decision.

The application states the project included large-scale electricity storage and dispatch capability, with a storage capacity up to 400 megawatts (MW)/2400 megawatts-hours (MWh).

Address of the land is listed as 30 Tonimbuk Rd and Princes Fwy. The development included access alterations to the Princes fwy.

RES welcomed the Federal Government's decision that it's Bunyip North proposal did not require further assessment under national environmental laws - the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).

The Bunyip North BESS is a proposed grid-scale battery development designed to support the reliability of the electricity network by storing excess electricity when supply is high and releasing it when demand is elevated.

RES director of development Greg Wilkinson said the environmental clearance was an important milestone for the project.

"This outcome reflects the careful site selection and environmental assessments undertaken by RES. It provides confidence that the project can be developed while appropriately managing and avoiding impacts to nationally significant environmental values.

"Battery storage plays a critical role in supporting a secure, affordable and lower-emissions energy system. The Bunyip North Energy Storage Project is designed to complement existing and future renewable generation in the region and strengthen network resilience."

The EPBC referral process included a review of potential impacts on protected matters such as native flora and fauna, ecological communities and other environmental values. The approval decision recognised these impacts could be avoided or were unlikely to be significant.

Mr Wilkinson said RES would continue to undertake detailed technical studies and stakeholder engagement to ensure the project was developed responsibly and in line with environmental and community expectations.

"We remain committed to transparent, respectful engagement as the project progresses. Community input will continue to inform the design and development of the project," Mr Wilkinson said.

RES stated that subject to planning approvals, the Bunyip North BESS had the potential to deliver local economic benefits, including employment during construction and operation, and to support Victoria's transition to a modern, reliable energy system.