Snow season begins

The official start of snow season saw about 500 people travel to Mt Baw Baw Alpine Resort for opening weekend activities.

The official start of snow season saw about 500 people travel to Mt Baw Baw Alpine Resort for opening weekend activities.

While there wasn't much snow on the ground, the toboggan park was open and there were lots of fun activities on offer to mark the start of the season.

Resort spokesperson Sally Brook said management was happy with the turnout over the King's Birthday long weekend. With about 150 cars passing through the gates, Ms Brook estimated about 500 people attended opening weekend activities.

"We got a really good crowd up there and we had lots of fun activities (including) face painting, a DJ, snowball throwing, tug of war," she said.

"We had our toboggan park open, but we won't be opening any of our ski terrain until the school holidays.

"We did get a heap of snow and then lost it, unfortunately, with two days of rain, but we can't control the weather!"

Ms Brook said the long-term forecast was looking promising ahead of the school holidays.

"It's looking like we're going to get snow just before the first week of the school holidays, everyone's pretty excited for that, that's our really busy period."

"During that period we set up our snow play area, photo areas and free, come and try snowboarding for little kids under three. It is just an opportunity to experience the snow and have some fun."