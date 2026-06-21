Thefts from Drouin train station carpark

Local police are urging community members to remain vigilant when parking their cars at the Drouin Railway Station following two separate incidents of theft last week.

Local police are urging community members to remain vigilant when parking their cars at the Drouin Railway Station following two separate incidents of theft last week.

The first incident occurred overnight on Thursday. Police said the owner of a Hyundai i30 left their car parked at the station carpark overnight. Upon returning to the car at 7am on Friday, police said the victim found the rear passenger side window smashed. Paperwork appeared to have been stolen from inside the car.

Police allege CCTV footage captured a dark blue Mazda hatchback, possibly bearing cloned registration plates, pulling up next to the victim's car before two offenders approached the car.

In a separate incident on the same day, two registration plates were allegedly stolen from a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Police said the incident occurred during the day, between 6am and 8pm.

Anyone who witnessed these incidents, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au