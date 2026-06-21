Funds boost for small towns

Successful recipients of round three of the Tiny Towns Fund have recently been announced and include projects in Noojee, Willow Grove, Neerim District, Westbury, Aberfeldy and Longwarry.

Successful recipients of round three of the Tiny Towns Fund have recently been announced and include projects in Noojee, Willow Grove, Neerim District, Westbury, Aberfeldy and Longwarry.

The $20 million fund delivers grants of between $5000 and $50,000 for projects across towns with less than 5000 people.

Noojee and District Historical Society was granted $43,389 for its heritage enhancing community and tourism infrastructure project.

Tanjil Valley Landcare Group was granted $21,956 for the Willow Grove Community Garden.

Food Relief Neerim District received $22,000 to strengthen its food relief operations.

Baw Baw Shire Council will receive $50,000 to go towards the Longwarry Recreation Reserve playground and $50,000 for the Aberfeldy public car park.

Westbury Tennis Clubrooms community hub received $20,406 for a septic system.

Member for Eastern Victoria Harriet Shing said "our smallest towns and communities are warm, close-knit and welcoming, and it's been a joy to advocate for these projects that celebrate their stories and support them to thrive."

