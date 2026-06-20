WRC perform with Bjorn Again

Cast and crew members for Warragul Regional College's upcoming production of "Mamma Mia!" recently had a special taste of ABBA's music live on stage when Björn Again performed at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

For 10 students, the live show became even more excited when they were invited on stage to perform in front of a sold-out audience.

The experience left the young cast members feeling even more inspired, excited and motivated for the August production of "Mamma Mia!" which will be staged at the West Gippsland Arts Centre.

The cast and crew acknowledged the teams at the Arts Centre and Björn Again for organising the opportunity and for their support of the students ahead of the production.