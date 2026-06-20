Recycled water for Cardinia farmers

Construction is underway on South East Water's Western Port Recycled Water Scheme, delivering up to 4000 million litres of class A recycled water each year to local farmers across Cardinia Shire.

Victorian Senator Lisa Darmanin and the Water Minister Harriet Shing helped mark the start of stage 1a construction last week in Pakenham South, alongside South East Water and delivery partner Beca Fulton Hogan Interflow (BFHI) joint venture.

The scheme supports local food production and creates jobs by improving water availability for agriculture.

Using recycled water for irrigation reduces reliance on groundwater and local waterways. It also helps farmers adapt to a changing climate in one of Victoria's key food-growing regions.

Work includes about 49 kilometres of new recycled water pipeline, supplying farms in Pakenham South, Cora Lynn, Vervale, Catani, Iona, Garfield, Tynong and Bayles.

"Recycled water is a safe, sustainable choice that helps our customers save precious drinking water while strengthening the resilience of our whole community," said South East Water managing director Carla Purcell.

"We're proud to be supporting our local farmers with a reliable source of water that will help increase the amount of fresh food and produce they can grow."

The project will support regional growth, with an estimated $104 million increase in gross regional output. It also will support more than 90 jobs across construction and agriculture.

The $113.2 million scheme is funded through a $66.6 million investment from South East Water, with $46.6 million from the Federal Government's National Water Grid Fund.

Connected customers are expected to start receiving recycled water from 2028.