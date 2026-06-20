Baw Baw Big Blokes step out for men's health

A group of locals has been training in preparation for a 50-kilometre walking challenge this week to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer.

A group of locals has been training in preparation for a 50-kilometre walking challenge this week to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer.

The Baw Baw Big Blokes team is taking part in Walk for Him, a national Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia fundraiser held during Men's Health Week.

Walk for Him encourages people to walk for the men in their lives, while raising funds for prostate cancer research, awareness, nursing and support services.

The event asks participants "how far will you go", with walkers able to set their own distance goal for the week or take on the suggested 50 kilometres.

Baw Baw Big Blokes vice-president Dean Addison said the walk was a natural fit for the group, which raises money and awareness for men's health, with a particular focus on prostate cancer.

The team also includes fellow committee members Jamie Power, Nick Derrick, Luke Patterson and Craig Debnam. Fellow local Adie Perry also has contributed to the team's fundraising effort.

"Because the Big Blokes already focus on these issues, it seemed like a good thing for us to do," Mr Addison said.

He said the idea came about after attending an event for Mindfull Aus, where he met Syd Woods, who is involved with the Baw Baw Prostate Cancer Support Group.

"Syd is 80 and when told me he was preparing to participate in the walk it really inspired me to get involved," Mr Addison said.

Prostate cancer is Australia's most commonly diagnosed cancer, with one in five men likely to be diagnosed by the age of 85.

Mr Addison said the response from the local community had already shown why awareness remained so important.

"It's a great initiative to raise awareness," he said.

"Even after a few posts on social media, I have been surprised by the people who have reached out and told me how they or their loved ones have been affected by prostate cancer."

Despite carrying what he described as a "dicky knee", Mr Addison said the team was aiming to complete 50 kilometres this week, with the challenge coinciding with Men's Health Week.

He said the walk was not only about fundraising, but also about encouraging men to have conversations about their health and to seek medical advice when something did not seem right.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia reported 11 men die each day from prostate cancer, while many more families are affected by diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

For the Baw Baw Big Blokes, the walk was another way to use a local network to support a cause that affects many men and families across the region.

Mr Addison said the group hoped the campaign would encourage people to donate, but also to talk more openly about prostate cancer and men's health.

People can support the team by donating through the Walk for Him website or by using the campaign as a reminder to check in with the men in their lives. Donations can be made at https://www.walkforhim.org.au/fundraisers/BawBawBigBlokes/walk-for-him-2026