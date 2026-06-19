Back-to-back champs

The West Gippsland Hockey Association women are champions again after securing back-to-back gold medals at the Senior Country Championships held in Bendigo over the long weekend.

On the way to the grand final, West Gippsland disposed of Maryborough, Goulburn, Ballarat, North West Lightning and Wimmera.

Thankfully for the locals in the grand final game there was no repeat of last year's penalty shootout, with this year being a comfortable 6-0 win against Ballarat.

Six individual goal scorers was a testament to how well West Gippsland clicked as a team.

The goal scorers were Zizi Pozzebon who converted a stroke, Mikayla Mcdonald with an incredible back stick deflection, Hannah Van Bruegel's first goal for the tournament, as well as goals to Bianca Zurrer, Ariya Mock and Leandra McLauchlan.

West Gippsland had the top three leading goal scorers for the tournament with Zizi Pozzebon on 10, Leandra McLauchlan on six, and Mikayla McDonald with five.

It was the perfect shut out tournament with zero goals scored against West Gippsland and zero penalty corners conceded.

Plans are already underway for a three-peat in 2027.