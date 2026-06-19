Buln bests Bunyip

Buln Buln further demonstrated its credentials for finals football, scoring a comfortable victory over fellow hopeful Bunyip.

Six goals to two helped the Lyrebirds to a handy buffer in the first half on the way to winning 13-6 (84) to 8-6 (54).

Five goals to three in the third term saw Buln Buln gradually increase the lead to 34-points at the final change.

It made it a bridge too far for the Bulldogs, who fought the game out and won the final term with three goals to two.

It wasn't enough for Bunyip to hold its position in the top five, ceding to Lang Lang who scored an impressive victory over Catani.

Max Steenholdt, Will Battley, Callum Kennedy, Thomas Axford, Shaun Beecroft and Zach McMillan helped Buln Buln to victory.

The Bulldogs were best served by Jeb McLeod, Kai Jones, Xavier Kinder, Clancy Cunningham, Tyler Sutton and Ned Ashton.

LONGWARRY maintain top spot on the ladder as the top three further consolidated themselves as contenders for the ultimate prize.

The Crows started with five goals to one on the way to a big 22-10 (142) to 4-3 (27) victory.

Five goals to two opened a handy buffer at the long break, before nine goals to one in the third term put the result beyond doubt.

The match petered out with the Crows adding the final three majors of the game.

The Crows were missing spearhead Jason Wells, but it mattered little as Jedd Serong and Riley Rundell finished with nine goals between them.

Brandon Allen, Bailey Stephens, Troy Lehman and Lachlan Willis were also prominent for the home side.

The Saints were best served by Jarrod Stewart, Tyler Hotchkin, Liam Anderson, Rory Pattison, Travis Stewart and Kyle Bird.

TRAFALGAR continued its strong form with a comfortable victory over Nilma-Darnum, 15-16 (106) to 6-7 (43).

The Bloods gradually increased the lead to 40-points at the final change, before kicking away in the final term with five goals to one.

Nic Caddy, Brayde Bosman, Kyle Beveridge, Ryan Dyke, Matthew Swenson and Brad Hoffmann led the Bloods to victory.

Leading the way for the Bombers were Ben Campbell, Sage Tapner, Thomas Young, Paul Cameron, Nathan Campbell and Dylan Cann.

KAI Mounsey continued his stellar goal kicking run with nine goals as Neerim-Neerim South recorded a big win over Poowong, 21-18 (144) to 4-2 (26).

Five goals to nil in the first term ensured the Cats would never be headed.

Six goals to two in the second term, followed by five goals to one in each of the remaining terms continued the rout.

Kody Wilson pushed forward for four majors with Tyssen Morrow, Brock Dorling, Eddie McGillivray and Tyler Pratt also prominent.

The Magpies were best served by Alex Henshall, Conor Cunningham, David O'Neill, Micah Williames, Matthew Roberts and Thomas Kervin.