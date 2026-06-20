Rescue truck for Loch

Loch Fire Brigade is better equipped to respond to road crash incidents thanks to their new rescue truck.

Loch Fire Brigade is better equipped to respond to road crash incidents thanks to their new rescue truck.

The new $850,000 rescue truck was funded by the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) as part of an ongoing funding arrangement.

CFA assistant chief fire officer for specialist response Rick Owen said the new rescue truck had state-of-the-art features including emission free stowage, battery operated tools, increased capacity for heavy vehicle response with a rescue work platform and increased ability to carry a full steep angle cache.

"The new technology and equipment on these rescue trucks makes them one of the best in Australia so we're lucky to add these to our CFA fleet," Rick said.

"Loch Fire Brigade responds to more than 100 call-outs per year, approximately half of those are rescues so it's easy to see the need to ensure this brigade has the most up-to-date equipment to help protect their community."

Captain Len Wyhoon said the brigade was very grateful for the truck.

"It allows us to better protect our local community in times of need," Len said.

"Everything has a place so it makes the pack up after a job much quicker and smoother, allowing us to be back on the road sooner.

"It also allows us to have additional equipment that we weren't able to carry before because there was no place for it."

Len said this included the platform and a mule which came in handy responding to off road rescues.

"We get our fair share of farming accidents and four wheel drive roll overs," Len said.

"The rescue truck's features are a real benefit for the community."

The truck is also dedicated to ex-captain of the brigade John Kennedy, who was instrumental in not only establishing rescue capability at Loch but was also a founding member of the CFA rescue association.