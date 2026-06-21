Planning objections to be removed from meetings

Baw Baw Shire Council is seeking to change the way community members make verbal submissions, including objections to planning applications, under proposed new governance rules.

Baw Baw Shire Council is seeking to change the way community members make verbal submissions, including objections to planning applications, under proposed new governance rules.

Under the new rules, verbal submissions for planning applications would be removed from regular council meetings.

Instead, submissions will be heard at a time determined by council at a separate meeting before a monthly council meeting.

Only residents who've made a formal objection or submission on a planning permit application will be invited to register to make a verbal submission, within a given deadline.

Under the proposed changes, the media and public will be allowed to attend the sessions, to be advertised on council's website.

"Across local government there has been a stronger push towards more structured governance processes that improve transparency, reduce surprise decisions and ensure matters are properly researched and documented and allow both councillors and community to have greater visibility of issues before meetings occur," explained Cr Suzanne Allen.

"There are also practical changes proposed around the questions on notice, verbal submissions and meeting procedures all aimed at creating a structured and accessible environment for both councillors and the public."

Other proposed changes which impact how the public may interact with council at council meetings, include a decrease in the number of questions on notice from five to three.

If a question has multiple points, it will be considered as multiple questions and the additional questions will not be responded to, read out at the meeting or included in the minutes.

The ability to defer the questions to a future council meeting also will be removed, under the new draft rules.

Questions on notice must be submitted by 9am two weekdays before the council meeting, either electronically or in hard copy.

Other key changes proposed include, removing general business motions and chief executive officer general business motions; removing the extension of time provisions, and increasing the maximum time duration of a council meeting from three hours to five hours; and the introduction of limitations regarding notices of motion;

"The number of proposed changes before us tonight are clearly aimed at strengthening transparency, consistency and procedural guidance," said Cr Allen, who noted there was a push for greater structure, despite the effectiveness of the existing model.

"I think healthy debate, flexibility and councillor driven discussions are important parts of democracy and I also think it's fair to acknowledge that those processed have worked positively within this current council group."

Community members can have their say on the proposed changes until 5pm on June 19 at /www.bawbawconnect.com.au/governance-rules