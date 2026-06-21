Man arrested

A 40-year-old Bairnsdale man was charged with burglary and committing an indictable offence while on bail last week following an incident on June 3.

Police on night shift were alerted to an alarm at Warren Turner Vehicle Sales in Queen St, Warragul at about 2:45am. Police allege a front window of the building and a window leading to an office had been smashed.

Later at 4am, police were called to a house in Western Park Drv, Warragul where they located a man in possession of several items allegedly stolen from Warren Turner Vehicle Sales.

The man was arrested and charged with burglary and committing an indictable offence while on bail. He was remanded in custody to appear before the Latrobe Valley Magistrates' Court on June 17.