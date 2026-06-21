Don't fuel forest crime

Crime Stoppers Victoria is urging residents to be aware of their firewood sources this winter to ensure purchases are not supporting a black market that is destroying wildlife habitat and removing thousands of trees from forests areas.

Crime Stoppers Victoria is urging residents to be aware of their firewood sources this winter to ensure purchases are not supporting a black market that is destroying wildlife habitat and removing thousands of trees from forests areas.

Crime Stoppers Victoria and the Conservation Regulator have launched the Illegal Firewood: The Cost is Wild campaign, encouraging residents to check their firewood has been legally sourced and report suspicious activity.

Around 9000 trees are illegally removed from Victorian forests and national parks each year – clearing land equivalent to nearly 180 Melbourne Cricket Grounds – with much of that timber sold as firewood to unsuspecting buyers.

Environment Minister Enver Erdogan said many Victorians may not realise the role they play when purchasing unverified firewood.

"Our forests are home to unique wildlife and ecosystems that have taken generations to grow. Illegal firewood collection by criminal operators destroys these shared spaces, stripping landscapes of beauty and habitat and impacting the experience for all Victorians," Mr Erdogan said.

Crime Stoppers Victoria chief executive Stella Smith asked people to pause before buying firewood.

"Saving money on cheap firewood is not worth contributing to the destruction of forests and wildlife habitat that should be protected for future generations," Ms Smith said.

"If you do not know where your firewood has come from, you cannot be sure it has been sourced legally.

"People often think they are simply buying cheap firewood, but in some cases, they may be unknowingly supporting environmental crime or even organised crime."

Authorities have warned the illegal firewood trade is more than theft.

This campaign supports the Conservation Regulator's ongoing efforts, through its statewide initiative Taskforce Ironbark, to target organised criminal syndicates removing commercial quantities of trees from forests and national parks.

Content across Crime Stoppers Victoria's social media platforms will direct Victorians to a campaign webpage with information on illegal firewood collection and how to report suspicious activity.

Victorians are being encouraged to buy from reputable suppliers, ask where the firewood was sourced, and request a receipt with a business name and ABN.

Since July last year, taskforce investigations into illegal firewood collection have led to 54 charges heard, with offenders facing court convictions, fines and the seizure of trailers and chainsaws.

Acting Chief Conservation Regulator Callie Donaldson said community information played an important role in identifying and disrupting illegal activity.

Legal firewood is typically sourced from plantations, commercial suppliers, or private land with appropriate permits.

Reports relating to the illegal take or sale of firewood can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersvic.com.au or by calling 1800 333 000.