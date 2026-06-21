New jazz club at Hogget

A new live jazz experience will kick off at Hogget Kitchen in Warragul on Thursday, combining jazz performances and a three course dinner showcasing the best Gippsland produce.

Photo by Jens Thekkeveettil / Unsplash

A new live jazz experience will kick off at Hogget Kitchen in Warragul on Thursday, combining jazz performances and a three course dinner showcasing the best Gippsland produce.

Named "Hogget Jazz Club", the initiative is a collaboration between the Hogget Kitchen team and Yarragon Studio and is set to become a monthly event.

Each Hogget Jazz Club session will feature a special guest jazz artist, bringing their own unique sound and energy live to the dining room.

Opening night will see performances by saxophonist Julien Wilson, guitarist Carl Dewhurst, bassist Cameron Undy and drummer Sam Bates.

Tickets to Hogget Jazz Club also include a three-course seasonal dinner, curated by chef Trevor Perkins and the team, using the best Gippsland produce.

Attendees can expect an intimate atmosphere, great music and a Thursday night that breaks from the ordinary.

The first installment of Hogget Jazz Club will take place on Thursday at 6pm.

Events will also be held on July 16 and August 27.

For more information and to book your place, visit https://www.hogget.com.au/events/hoggetjazzclub