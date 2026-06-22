Tools stolen from utility

Tools and specialist equipment valued at $70,000 were reported stolen from a utility parked in Lincoln St, Warragul, between 11:30am on Wednesday at 1:10am on Thursday.

Tools and specialist equipment valued at $70,000 were reported stolen from a utility parked in Lincoln St, Warragul, between 11:30am on Wednesday at 1:10am on Thursday.

Police allege offenders accessed the 2024 white Ford Ranger - a business vehicle - before stealing tools and other specialist equipment. The utility was locked at the time.

Police said the offenders appeared to have used a shopping trolley to transport the stolen items.

A second vehicle, a black Musso, also was broken into and loose change was stolen from inside.

Anyone with information about the incident or witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision is urged to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au