G-G praises event

The work and fundraising efforts of the Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue was praised by Governor-General Sam Mostyn last week.

The work and fundraising efforts of the Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue was praised by Governor-General Sam Mostyn last week.

A number of committee members attended a Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia men's health week reception at Melbourne Town Hall last week.

Ms Mostyn spoke to committee members and took an interest in the event that focuses on men's health and prostate cancer.

With the Governor-General Sam Mostyn are Baw Baw Big Blokes Barbecue committee members Luke Patterson (left) and Michael Grogan (second right) and president Jamie Power (right).