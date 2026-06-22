Legendary trotters a hit

Living Legends trotters Sundons Gift and Just Believe visited Warragul on Monday and the millionaire pair were a huge hit with patrons.

Living Legends trotters Sundons Gift and Just Believe visited Warragul on Monday and the millionaire pair were a huge hit with patrons.

Spectators young and old were five and six deep around the presentation area fence to pat and touch the grand warriors of the track, grab a selfie or feed them a carrot.

The visit was a winner and several locals who part-owned Just Believe in his racing days were reunited with their favourite horse during the afternoon.

Malcolm Wells managed the syndicate during much of Just Believe's career, and it was a wild ride to the top of the feature race calendar for the owners, with the horse even competing in the prestigious Elitloppet invitational race in Sweden.

"I remember after we won the Bill Collins Sprint, I might have been a bit cocky but I said in the winning owners room that I'd see you all in Sweden," Malcolm told the crowd on Monday.

"I was not expecting we'd get an invite but, holy smoke, 12 months later we were in Sweden!"