Arrest after pursuit

A 20-year old Drouin man, 20-year-old Pakenham man and an 18-year-old Moe man were arrested at a Drouin house in the early hours of Monday, June 15 following a pursuit from the Glen Waverley area.

A 20-year old Drouin man, 20-year-old Pakenham man and an 18-year-old Moe man were arrested at a Drouin house in the early hours of Monday, June 15 following a pursuit from the Glen Waverley area.

At 3am on June 15, officers in an unmarked police car saw a Ford Fairmont sedan with stolen registration plates travelling eastbound on the Monash Fwy, near Glen Waverley.

Police Airwing followed the car as it travelled east, eventually exiting the freeway at Drouin and travelling into the Drouin township.

Police said members from the Drouin Police Station deployed stop-sticks after the car entered an industrial estate. Police said the stop-sticks punctured three tyres but the car continued to evade police.

Police followed the car to a house in Drouin. Police said the house was surrounded and entry was gained after a short time. Three male offenders were arrested at 4:15am.

The offenders were all released pending further inquiries and the vehicle was seized for forensic testing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au