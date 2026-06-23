Rebates available as FOGO kicks off

Local debate has been fierce about red bin collection being reduced to fortnightly while green bin collection will increase to weekly, as the introduction of the Food Organics and Garden Organics (FOGO) scheme kicks off next week.

Households are encouraged to put food into the FOGO caddy before transferring to the green bin.

Baw Baw Shire Council estimated 53 per cent of general waste would be reduced with the FOGO system and together with cost reduction, was the reason for reducing the general waste service.

Many locals took to social media voicing their fear the new system didn't reflect real household needs; anticipating bins would be overflowing, especially for those in larger households, those with pets, nappies, incontinence aids or other medical conditions that require disposable aids.

Many fear the reduced service will lead to unfairly disadvantaging some households who will be forced to pay for an additional red bin; and present an increased risk of odours, pests, and hygiene issues; and an increased risk of illegal dumping.

In an effort to offset the potential problem, council is introducing a "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Rebate."

Residents can receive rebates on compost bins and worm farms, sanitary and incontinence products, and reusable nappies and nursing products.

"With the FOGO program just weeks away, council is targeting support for households who want to reduce their use of products that are sent to landfill," mayor Kate Wilson said.

"Together we need to work through the change to becoming more sustainable and improve recycling outcomes across the state, and using reusable products is one way we can do this."

Eligible items include compost bins, compost/worm farm blankets, reusable sanitary pads and reusable sanitary cups, leak-proof underwear, washable incontinence bed or chair pads, cloth nappies, reusable swim nappies and reusable nursing pads.

The amount of rebate for the items is 50 per cent of the purchase price to a maximum of $50 for compost bins and worm farms, sanitary and incontinence products and a maximum of $100 on reusable nappies and nursing products.

The rebate is aimed at making it easier and more affordable for households to support the reduction of single use items, reduce waste and increase sustainable outcomes by recycling and reusing where possible.

Previously, council's environmental rebate applied just to compost bins and worm farms.

The Gazette asked council when councillors received a report on extending the environmental rebate - including its cost implications to council - and the resolution of councillors on the matter.

Community infrastructure director James Robinson said council reviewed the environmental rebate program as part of its FOGO transition and service introduction and implemented the changes to support the reduction of single use items being put into landfill.

"This will incentivise the use of reusable items and ensure that recycling and reusing, where possible, is an accessible option for all members of the community.

"The financial allocation for this program is included in council's allocation for waste services in the annual budget," he said.