Curious art at WAS Gallery

The latest exhibition at the WAS Gallery showcases exciting, three-dimensional art created by Buln Buln artist Kevin Downie.

Titled "The Joy of Curiosity - Tangibly Intangible", the exhibition features a unique array of 3D sculptural work including maquettes (miniature sculptures), diorama, relief contractions and collage.

Kevin is a mixed-media, abstract expressionist who takes inspiration from his emotional and intellectual responses to the journeys he has undertaken.

His works are highly experimental and follow the flow of inspiration as it occurs, leaving an indelible impression of a journey's experience. Kevin said curiosity was an integral part of his creative process.

"The application of curiosity is vital to our existence and should never be taken lightly but acted on without embarrassment or too much censor," he said.

"Many years may pass before (for some unexplainable reason) a compulsive idea pops into my head and I translate a journey into a painting, sculpture, assemblage, small maquette or other curiosity."

The unique geometric shapes and colours present throughout the assemblages, small maquette sculptures and dioramas reflect Kevin's reaction to overwhelming visual stimulation of memory.

"The on-canvas assemblages, small maquette sculptures and dioramas are reflections of the aesthetic uniqueness of shapes, colour, emotional responses to overwhelming visual stimulation of memory, as are the aerial views of the ocean viewed from a plane and of the landscape travelled by road," he said.

Visitors can enjoy the diversity and intricacy of Kevin's artful constructions at the WAS Gallery. They are accompanied by a series of small paintings depicting views over water and landscapes that are also inspired by journeys Kevin has made.

"The Joy of Curiosity- Tangibly Intangible" will remain on display at the WAS Gallery until July 18. Located at 37 Latrobe St, Warragul, the gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit https://wasgallery.com.au