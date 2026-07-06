Q fever awareness for agricultural workers

The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) is encouraging people working in agriculture, livestock industries and related sectors to learn about Q fever and consider vaccination if they are at risk.

The Gippsland Region Public Health Unit (GRPHU) is encouraging people working in agriculture, livestock industries and related sectors to learn about Q fever and consider vaccination if they are at risk.

Q fever is a bacterial infection that can spread from infected animals to people and may cause serious illness.

While it is preventable through vaccination, awareness of the disease and its risks remain important across Gippsland's agricultural communities to empower prevention, and early diagnosis and treatment.

Over recent weeks, GRPHU has worked with industry and community partners to raise awareness of Q fever at several major regional events, including Farm World at Lardner Park, Look Over the Farm Gate at Dumbalk North, and most recently the GippsDairy Industry Breakfast at Traralgon Golf Club.

GRPHU Public Health Physician, Dr Shereen Labib, was a guest speaker at the GippsDairy Industry Breakfast, attended by representatives from across the agricultural sector, including dairy producers, agribusinesses, financial services, suppliers and industry organisations.

Dr Labib said Q fever remains an important occupational health issue for people who work with livestock and animal products.

"Many people are unaware of the potential health impacts of Q fever or that a safe and effective vaccine is available," Dr Labib said.

"People working in agriculture, including farmers, farm workers, veterinarians, contractors, stock handlers and others who have regular contact with livestock, may be at increased risk of exposure."

"Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent Q fever and we encourage employers and workers in the sector to consider vaccination for their workplace."

The recent events provided valuable opportunities to connect directly with farmers, agricultural workers and industry representatives, helping to increase awareness and support informed decision-making about vaccination.

GRPHU will continue working alongside industry, health services and community partners to promote Q fever awareness and support healthy and safe workplaces across Gippsland.

For more information about Q fever and vaccination, speak with your GP or visit https://lrh.com.au/news/q-fever-awareness-campaign-for-farm-workers/