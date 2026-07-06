Bank distributes funds to local groups

Food relief and mental health support were the focus of a number of programs to benefit from the latest round of Community Bank Drouin grant allocations.

More than $104,000 was presented to 17 groups and community organisations, taking the total sponsorships and grants for the current financial year to $200,928.

In the past four financial years, the bank has returned $1,579,835 via grants, donations, community investments and dividends to our local shareholders.

Since the bank's formation 24 years ago, it has returned more than $7.4 million back to the community via sponsorships, donations, grants and dividends.

The latest round of funding allocations included:

Fairview Village - purchase of a radio/CD player for their music program, a library refresh and noticeboard upgrade as well as a garden shed to support their garden gang.

Warragul Croquet Club for continuation of its Project OK Croquet program for the remainder of the year. Currently held on the third Sunday of the month, the program was instigated by some of the members to help introduce croquet to the public at no cost.

Frankies Community Kitchen to upgrade the current domestic style dishwashing area to a commercial dishwashing room.

St Vincent de Paul Society - annual Christmas hampers project to provide hampers to individuals and families in the Drouin community the week before Christmas.

Country Women's Association, Latrobe Central Group - purchase of a PA system, computer and printer for the group secretary.

Warragul Community House - upgrading security infrastructure and training.

West Gippsland Community Radio - funding to assist the radio to continue as a community broadcaster and with its Drouin Folk Club which helps to grow the local music scene.

Baw Baw Arts Alliance - installation of an air conditioner.

Warragul and District Historical Society - establishment of viable and easily accessible website which would act as a digital front door.

Drouin Devils Basketball Club - replacement of uniforms for a full set of modern, durable and inclusive teamwear.

Warragul Tennis Club - to purchase a laptop for a more professional administration set-up.

Village Youth Foundation - funds to allow five local young people to access a full course of counselling sessions.

Longwarry Lions Club for ongoing support of the club's food relief program.

Olivia's Place - for its Capacity Building Project which aims to increase the ability to keep volunteers safe.

Kindred Spirits for its Little Village Project, a community-led initiative which helps vulnerable children.

Warragul Cemetery Trust - for staff mental health training.