Dusties shut Sharks down

Warragul Industrials' senior women were big winners once again on Saturday as they eviscerated Bonbeach away from home by 161 points.

Playing in perfect conditions at the picturesque Bonbeach Reserve, the Dusties were totally on top from the outset as they won 24.18 (162) to 0.1 (1).

The visitors came into the game missing several players from last week's win over Tyabb, including Monai Porykali (unavailable), Lily Van Berkel (injured) and Tia Jenkins (injured).Despite that, the Dusties made a great start to the game with five first quarter goals.

Remy Ferguson was proving strong in the air and was proving a handful for the Bonbeach defence. Regan Malady and Jaz Middleton were getting multiple possessions at ground level through their constant movement and forward pressure.

Unfortunately, Dusties forward Kaitlyn Carew came off injured in the first quarter and would take no further part in the game.The second quarter saw them pile on eight unanswered goals for their biggest quarter for the year. The massive quarter came through exceptional ball use from the backs and midfielders as they delivered the ball forward and also players were giving off to teammates in a better position.

The Dusties midfield were proving to be a headache for their Bonbeach opponents as they spread quickly downfield from stoppages and pushed back quickly to help out the defence.

At half time the coaching staff moved the magnets around to give players time in a secondary position. This led to Shae Langley kicking four second half goals while playing as a forward, Tayla Hoiberg-Cox was dominant as an inside midfielder, Shanelle Kingston was excellent at centre half forward and Alisha Molesworth was lively up forward.

Warragul Industrials' final score of 24.18 was their biggest for the year - an exceptional statistic given there is not time on so the game is a flat 80 minutes.

More pleasing than the scoreline was the ball use and willingness to play team football at every opportunity.

In other exciting news for the Club, Dusties listed player Matilda Van Berkel was recently listed by Hawthorn AFLW. Matilda had a standout season in 2022 with Dusties and was a key contributor in their division two premiership. She has played with Box Hill Hawks (VFLW) as well as Warragul Industrials since 2023.

This weekend the Dusties seniors return home to play Pearcedale on Sunday 12pm at Western Park. The reserves will return from their bye in an important match against Karingal away on Saturday, also at 12pm.