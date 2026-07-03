United fall to Noble Park

Gippsland United's senior men travelled to face Noble Park on Saturday and produced a performance that deserved more than the final scoreline of a 2-0 loss.

The visitors matched Noble Park throughout the opening half, with Ben McCartney going closest when his powerful long-range effort was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by the home goalkeeper.

As fog rolled across the ground in the second half, conditions became increasingly challenging. Noble Park eventually broke the deadlock on a quick transition, capitalising on the pace of their wingers through William Ghossaini before adding a second goal in the 72nd minute thanks to Sarmad Nikakhter.

Despite trailing, Gippsland continued to create chances and ask questions of the Noble Park defence, only to be repeatedly denied by an outstanding goalkeeping display by Rahul Ramkumar.

There was little separating the two sides, but Noble Park made the most of their opportunities to secure the win.

Reserve men

The reserves looked in complete control during the opening half, taking a commanding 3-0 lead into the break. Jayden Taylor opened the scoring with a superb low strike before Beau Finlayson added a well-taken brace.

The home side responded emphatically after half time and worked their way back into the contest. Despite a determined effort from the young Gippsland side, Noble Park's momentum proved difficult to stop, with the hosts eventually edging ahead to secure a 4-3 victory.

While the results didn't fall Gippsland's way, there were plenty of positives across both senior men's grades as the club's young players continue to gain valuable experience and develop their game at the senior level.

Senior women

The senior women enjoyed a bye this week.

Boys Youth State League

The Boys Youth State League teams hosted Kingston City FC at Ronald Reserve in Morwell.

Under 18s

The under 18s secured an impressive 3-0 victory over Kingston.

Goy Ruey led the way with a brace, while Nick Gafa also found the back of the net. Gippsland's defence and goalkeeping were outstanding throughout, shutting down every Kingston attack to record a clean sheet.

Under 16s

After a scoreless first half, Kingston struck twice early in the second period to gain control of the match.

Gippsland continued to attack with intent and were rewarded when Archie Halkett-Dobson found the net. Gippsland searched for an equaliser but Kingston held firm to secure the win 2-1.

Under 15s

Kingston opened the scoring inside the opening minute, but Gippsland responded well and were rewarded when Blake Breheny levelled the scores before half time.

The visitors regained the lead early in the second half to make it 2-1.

Gippsland fought hard until the final whistle but were unable to find another breakthrough as Kingston held on for victory.

Under 14s

Gippsland struck first through Logan Scott in an evenly contested match.

Kingston drew level in the 50th minute before Yen Ruey restored the lead for Gippsland seven minutes later.

Gippsland's defence was well-organised and shut down Kingston's attempts to equalise. Gippsland secured a deserved 2-1 victory.

Under 13s

Kingston made a fast start, scoring in the opening minute before adding a second in the 16th minute.

Gippsland responded through Riley Nankervis, who pulled one back to keep his side in the contest. Shortly afterwards, Tayt Talerico found the back of the net, bringing the scores level at 2-2 heading into half time.

The second half belonged to Gippsland. Billy Breheny produced a brilliant finish to put United in front, while goalkeeper Tate Musgrove stood tall to deny several Kingston chances.

The result was sealed when Archer Riess delivered a cut-back for Riley Nankervis, who calmly finished for his second goal of the day. Gippsland ran out deserved 4-2 winners.

Pre-BYSL

The under 12 Pre-BYSL side travelled to face Bentleigh Cobras and returned home with a 4-0 victory.

Jake Kaminski starred with a hat-trick, while Noah Haddock also got on the scoresheet as Gippsland completed a strong team performance.

Under 10 boys

The game started very quickly with the Clyde Stallions taking an early lead through some quick movement of the ball, catching Gippsland off guard.

Gippsland turned it around with two quick goals to go into the half time break at 2-2.

Gippsland came out after half time and dominated possession with four unanswered goals to end the game with a commanding 6-2 scoreline. With some hard tackles, the boys did very well to keep their composure and look after their teammates.

Under 11 mixed

Forfeit by Dandenong.

Under 12 boys

Gippsland enjoyed a 6-0 win against Dandenong Thunder.

Under 13 girls

The girls showed fantastic improvement in an exciting match against Mt Eliza, who came out strong scoring three goals in the first half.

Despite this, United displayed incredible determination by conceding no goals in the second half and continuing to fight until the final whistle.

Libby showed Gippsland's hard work by scoring a well-deserved goal. The final score was 3-1 Mt Eliza's way.

Under 15 girls

Another tough contest for the under 15 girls saw them narrowly go down 2–1 to Monash City Villarreal in Oakleigh.

The girls made a great start, with Gift finding the back of the net early to give us a deserved 1–0 lead.

Gippsland continued to dominate the first half, creating several excellent chances but were unable to extend their advantage.

Monash City capitalised on one of their opportunities just minutes before half time, sending the teams into the break locked at 1–1.

Monash came out strongly in the second half and scored an early goal to take the lead. Despite a determined effort and continued attacking pressure, the girls couldn't find the equaliser and were unfortunate to finish on the wrong side of a 2–1 result.