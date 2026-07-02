Bulldogs smash Saints

The top five further consolidated their positions in round 12 of the Ellinbank District reserves.

Fifth-placed Bunyip now enjoys a two-game and significant percentage buffer to sixth-placed Neerim-Neerim South.

The Bulldogs kept Nyora goalless on the way to a big win, 13-15 (93) to 0-1 (1).

Six goals to nil after half time helped Longwarry kick away for a comfortable victory over Trafalgar, 9-8 (62) to 4-3 (27).

Reigning premier Lang Lang kept its strong form going, accounting for Neerim-Neerim South 10-13 (73) to 2-2 (14).

Ellinbank comfortably accounted for Buln Buln, 11-6 (72) to 3-5 (23).

Catani overcame a slow start to defeat Buln Buln, 8-9 (57) to 3-8 (26).

Nathaniel Rodda and Brodie Cameron booted seven goals between them.

Yarragon continue to hold seventh after a big win over Poowong, 10-11 (71) to 3-4 (22).

THE under 18s saw some close contests, with Ellinbank holding on over Buln Buln in an epic battle between second and third. The Eagles held on in a low scoring affair after a dour final term that saw no goals scored, winning 3-8 (26) to 3-6 (24).

Just 11-points separated Poowong and Yarragon.

Three goals to one in the final term helped the Magpies to a come from behind victory, 6-11 (47) to 5-6 (36).

Neerim-Neerim South joined the chasing pack for fifth with a victory over Lang Lang, 11-6 (72) to 8-5 (53).

Nilma-Darnum remain undefeated after comfortably accounting for fifth-placed Catani, 7-12 (54) to 4-0 (24).

A consistent performance across the four quarters saw Trafalgar take a strong win over Longwarry, 12-18 (90) to 3-2 (20).

MARGINS were larger in the under 16s as the top teams also further consolidated.

The Lang Lang-Nyora combine could not find enough players for the first time this season, dropping the points to ladder leader Bunyip in an abandoned match.

Seven goals to Lachlan Huston helped Nilma-Darnum to a big win over Catani, 15-5 (95) to 3-1 (19).

Trafalgar shared the load in comfortably accounting for Longwarry, 13-13 (91) to 4-1 (25).

Poowong opened its scoring in the second half after being held well early, kicking away to account for Yarragon 11-11 (77) to 1-6 (12).

Seven goals to Coby Bridger and five majors to Lenny Heatley helped Buln Buln to a big win over Ellinbank, 16-12 (108) to 0-1 (1).