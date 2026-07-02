Red bench sparks discussion

by Bonnie Collings

Nestled under a large cherry tree, just off the footpath outside Drouin's Anglican Church, sits a new bench.

While it serves the traditional purpose of a bench - providing a welcoming place for members of the community to sit - it also serves a greater purpose.

Painted bright red and adorned with a plaque that urges the community to "change the ending," the bench calls for action on family violence and aims to spark conversation and raise awareness in the community.

Part of the Red Rose Foundation's Red Bench Project, the bench was recently installed by the Drouin Branch of the Anglican Mothers' Union and the Drouin Anglican Parish, serving as a permanent reminder that family violence occurred in all communities.

Drouin Parish Mothers Union president Glenda Sablyak said the idea to install a bench in Drouin came to her when a friend said they were getting rid of an old bench.

After a bit of love from Drouin Men's Shed members, including a few coats of paint and more than 90 screws put into it to keep it sturdy, the bench was transformed into a physical call to action, urging the community to change the ending on family violence.

The installation in Drouin is part of a broader campaign by the Anglican Mothers Union Gippsland Diocese to have red benches installed across the region. Anglican Mothers Union Gippsland Diocese president Lindy Driver said when she saw the rates of family violence across the region, she felt something had to be done to draw community attention to the issue.

"We decided that we would try and organise the Red Bench Project across the diocese, because Gippsland has three of the top 10 family violence (local government areas) in Victoria, which is terrible," she said.

Ms Driver said the goal was to have a red bench in every parish across the diocese, to draw attention to family violence and promote discussion. Currently there are three red benches in Bairnsdale, two in Paynesville and one soon to be installed in Lakes Entrance.

"Hopefully, eventually, we can reduce (family violence rates) not only in Gippsland but nationwide," Ms Driver said. "It's a big undertaking, but small steps, one at a time."

Drouin Anglican Parish Archdeacon Reverend John Webster said the location of the bench meant it would be seen and utilised by a wide range of community members.

"The front (of the church) is the most visible to the public," he explained.

"Sometimes we have people who make use of the community centre at The Crossing Drop-in Centre, and quite often they're older and they need a rest every now and then. This is an alternative rest place for people."

Rev Webster formally blessed the bench in a ceremony attended by members of the Drouin Anglican Mothers' Union Branch.

"We bless (the bench) as a public comment that this parish, this community will not look away," he said during the blessing. "Whoever sits here - weary traveller, troubled neighbor, frightened partner, grieving family member, ordinary passerby - will sit on ground that has been prayed over on a seat that says plainly in red, you matter, your story matters and the ending can be changed."

Family violence is a crime that impacts all parts of society. As police continue to respond to family violence incidents throughout the Baw Baw area, Warragul Police Station family violence liaison officer Sergeant David McCann encouraged people to speak up and seek help.

"(Family violence is) a crime theme that impacts all sections of society, crossing every cultural and socioeconomic boundary and causing devastating harm to those involved," sgt McCann said.

"Support is available to those suffering from family violence. If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, police would encourage you to contact 1800RESPECT, The Orange Door in Warragul or 000 in an emergency."