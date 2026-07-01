Series of thefts in Mills Rd

Locals are being reminded to lock their cars and ensure any valuable items are removed or kept out of sight following a series of thefts from cars in Warragul last week.

Locals are being reminded to lock their cars and ensure any valuable items are removed or kept out of sight following a series of thefts from cars in Warragul last week.

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating several thefts from cars in Mills Rd, Warragul in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Between 9pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday, a purse and a pair of sunglasses were stolen from a Toyota Corolla sedan parked in the street outside a house in Mills Rd.

Police allege the offender smashed the back driver's side quarter window to gain access to the car before stealing a purse containing an assortment of cards and the sunglasses. The combined value of stolen items was $410.

Between 11:30pm on Tuesday and 8am on Wednesday, the front passenger window of a Ford Territory parked in the driveway of a Mills Rd house was smashed. A wallet containing $100 cash was reported stolen.

Between midnight and 6am on Wednesday, a suitcase containing about $500 worth of medical supplies was stolen from a Suzuki hatchback parked in the driveway of a Mills Rd house. Police said there were no signs of forced entry, believing access was gained via the boot.

Between 1:55am and 4:45am, police said the back passenger window of a Holden Commodore parked in the driveway of a Mills Rd house was smashed. Police said it appeared the offender attempted to smash a front window, causing a total $500 worth of damage. Nothing was reported stolen.

At the same house, police said the driver's side window of a Mazda sedan parked on the street was smashed. A handbag valued at $200 was reported stolen.

At 1:52am on Wednesday a single male offender was captured on CCTV attempting to open the doors of a Toyota Prado and Toyota Landcruiser parked in the driveway of a Mills Rd house. The offender did not gain access to either vehicle. He was described as wearing tracksuit pants, a puffer jacket and a cap.

A short time later at 2:30am, CCTV captured the offender using a tool to smash the window of a Honda Civic parked in the driveway of a house in nearby Winslow Cres. The offender allegedly stole a wallet valued at $200.

Detectives encourage community members with information or CCTV to contact the Warragul Police on 5622 711 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au