Forlorn, but far from forgotten

The old wooden, former road in bushland at Crossover has a future. This is the vision of a working group of local residents, bush users, history buffs and community volunteers.

The old wooden, former road in bushland at Crossover has a future. This is the vision of a working group of local residents, bush users, history buffs and community volunteers.

A group of local residents recently gathered to discuss what could be achieved with restoration of the valued but decaying Crossover Trestle Bridge.

The bridge was constructed by Victorian Railways in the 1890s. It was part of the infrastructure for the Warragul to Noojee railway.

While it did not carry trains, the bridge was a 'crossover' for the growing road traffic which ultimately led to closure of both the rail line and the bridge.

Since the bridge's full closure in 1968 it has been left to the forces of nature and vandalism.

In recent decades, various thoughts have been put into what to do with the bridge. The Rokeby-Crossover Friends Group has been instrumental in keeping the state of the bridge in the eyes of Baw Baw Shire and the State Government.

This group was previously successful in pursuing a Victoria Heritage Grant to examine and report on the state of the structure.

Constructed largely of huge timber trestle poles and beams, the bridge was found to be deteriorating due to lack of both routine maintenance and replacement of failing timbers. Yet, the potential for partial structural restoration, at least to the level of a safe pedestrian bridge has always been recognised.

A heritage impact statement prepared for council in 2017 summarised efforts undertaken and proposed to date. Key barriers included the question of which entity owned and had management responsibility for the bridge; and funding for the work.

The recent meeting discussed visions for the bridge and its value to local heritage and tourism.

The working group agreed that gaining a funding commitment from the shire for future works was a priority.

The bridge is partly hidden by ferns, undergrowth and tall trees. It can be viewed but not traversed, from three vantage points. Below, there is a barrier to mark the closure of the rail line. Above, there are viewpoints from either side on Bridge Rd, Crossover.

The group plans to progress its commitment, acknowledging the time and resources required.

Group members have been inspired by the achievement and profile of the Noojee Railway Heritage precinct. Noojee and District Historical Society president Janiene Ayre encouraged the trestle bridge enthusiasts to develop a strategy and funding options.

One of the older locals surveying the bridge recalled frequently using it before its closure. He said ""the old girl appears to be melting back into nature," which would be a sad loss for railway enthusiasts and visitors.