The Winterfillins at Red Tree Gallery

Four local artists each with different styles will be exhibiting their work at Red Tree Gallery, Jindivick, next month, titled 'The WinterFillins'.

The four creative friends have previously been involved in interactive art experiences at the West Gippsland Arts Centre, including 'Alice in Wonderland' in 2025 and 'Mythological Creatures' in 2026.

David Smith has been drawing and creating art from a young age. He particularly enjoys anime and his style has developed from black and white sketches into a vibrant world of fantastical people, creatures and landscapes with sci-fi and fantasy elements. David uses many mediums in his art but particularly enjoys using graphic markers for their breadth of colour and precision.

Amanda Smith is a local artist who works mainly with acrylics and uses colour and line with precision. Her style is often whimsical and haunting and may leave you wondering, "What are they thinking? Where are they going?" Amanda works delicately and carefully to produce beautiful pieces.

After finishing university, she decided to teach herself to paint and eventually, with her brother David, joined Jo Draisma's adult art classes, where she met Judy and Kylie.

Judy Butler, a local pharmacist, has practiced art in almost every style for years, when time allowed and only since she retired has been able to explore and find her own style. Having the space and time in the adult art classes run by Jo Draisma has contributed to Judy developing her skills. Judy works in several mediums, and her art can be intricate and fun. There could be strange critters, weird flowers or even realistic works. Judy also produces colourful crochet sculptures which can stand alone or twist together.

Kylie Mak believes creativity has a way of finding us when we need it most. Her journey as an artist has been one of curiosity, learning and self-discovery. While Kylie spent many years working as a chef, creating with food taught her to appreciate colour, texture and composition - skills that naturally carried over into her artwork.

Today Kylie mainly creates abstract pieces, enjoying the freedom to explore emotion, movement and colour without being confined to a particular subject. For Kylie art is both a creative outlet and a way to connect with others and Kylie is grateful to be part of a local community that celebrates and supports artists at every stage of their journey.

The official opening of The Winterfillins will be held on Sunday, August 2 from 11am to 3pm with free entry at Red Tree Gallery, 420 Main Jindivick Rd, Jindivick. The exhibition will continue until August 26.