Council, community treated with contempt by developers

A proposed re-subdivision in Neerim South has led to objections from locals who have labelled it is an opportunistic money grab by developers.

Locals fear subdividing existing lots of between 666m2 and 1203m2 into two or three smaller lots of between 333m2 to 401m2, would create a high-density crush, destroying the town's charm and character.

More than 30 objections were submitted to Baw Baw Shire Council.

Objectors stated the proposal was an excessive over development and would place increased demand on the town's services, infrastructure and amenities, which they said were already at capacity.

Human Habitats represents the developers who applied to re-subdivide the 10 existing lots into 18 lots within Blossom Retreat and Whistle Place, creating an additional eight small lots.

Despite not yet being approved, the Neerim Lakes Estate website has advertised the blocks for sale.

Neerim South local Gregg Chapple stated in a written objection to the proposal that he was flabbergasted to see continuous posts on Facebook promoting the proposed smaller blocks.

"It would be a fair view that the developer has treated council, the current residents on the estate and the Neerim South community with contempt. This was their intention all along. A caveat on the current landowners is that they cannot subdivide. Clearly the caveat does not apply to the developers themselves."

The item was on council's May meeting agenda, recommending councillors refuse a permit for planning as the proposal failed to comply or was inconsistent with several clauses in the Baw Baw Planning Scheme. However the matter has been deferred to the June council meeting for consideration.

Shire interim chief executive officer Sally Jones said the responsible planning officer attended a compulsory conference at VCAT with the applicant and a few objectors.

"During the compulsory conference the applicant tabled a series of without prejudice offers and subsequently provided further, without prejudice, documentation to council for consideration this week, to ensure that officers have the adequate time to undertake a comprehensive reassessment of the proposal and the revised without prejudice plans, before providing an updated report, so council can make an informed decision."

Community members were invited to submit their objections, despite not having all the information, and will have another opportunity to submit to the June meeting.

Jacob Coluccio told councillors he built a house in Blossom Retreat last year, wanting to live in a small country area with a close-knit community.

"When we bought this lot, we bought it with the understanding that this was going to be a quiet estate, no more than, I believe, 30 lots initially. After we had already bought the land and built the house, that was when we discovered there were actually plans for subdivisions for other properties," he explained.

"They are cutting land in half, longways, so the only buildings you can put along these are very narrow ones, which would imply that you're likely to put town houses in."

"We didn't want to move into a place where we find ourselves suffocated by infrastructure around us. That's why we moved out of our place initially."

The primary concerns from objectors are that high density dwellings will drive an increase in population in a short time period, leading to increased traffic and noise impacts and less parking; put greater pressure and demand on services - such as the hospital and police, infrastructure - such as roads and drainage, and amenities - such as public transport.

There also are concerns the re-subdivision would adversely impact the character of the neighbourhood and the town, overall destroying the country feel and semi-rural charm.

The report said the proposal failed to meet several clauses of the Baw Baw Planning Scheme including: it represents an overdevelopment, is inconsistent with the semi-rural character of Neerim South, is located more than 400 metres from public transport access; safe and convenient access has not been adequately demonstrated, presents fragmented subdivision outcomes, it fails to meet the required solar orientation outcomes and doesn't ensure acceptable energy efficient outcomes; the size, dimensions and configuration of all lots to accommodate future dwellings has not been demonstrated and the proposed covenant variation may result in material detriment and is inconsistent with the intent of the covenant.