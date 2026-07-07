Ferguson fires in big win

Warragul Industrials' senior women's side ran hot despite cold conditions at Western Park on Sunday as they thrashed Pearcedale to remain undefeated.

The Dusties booted eight goals in the first quarter to set themselves up for a big day at the office, keeping their opposition scoreless in the 18.17 (125) to 0.0 (0) win.

Having welcomed back Monai Porykali, Tia Jenkins and Lily Van Berkel the home side were led by Remy Ferguson, who booted a career high six goals - including three in the first term.

The opposition was giving their all but it was the Dusties' ball use in the forward half of the ground that was the best it has been for the year.

With their defenders and midfielders lowering the eyes to hit leading forwards, there wasn't much Pearcedale could do to stop the onslaught.

Against a slight breeze in the second quarter the Dusties scoring slowed but they were still controlling the ball. Their defence was keeping everything forward of centre and gave the forwards multiple opportunities to hit the scoreboard.

The second half saw the Dusties coaches shuffle the magnets to make sure all players had been given an opportunity around the football.

The change in positions did not change the momentum but it did slow the scoring as many players were playing in unfamiliar positions.

The game was one-sided on the scoreboard but Pearcedale brought great intensity and never gave up.

After the match the Pearcedale coaching staff complimented the Dusties side on their high level of fitness and speed over the ground.

The result was a reflection of a strong team performance with all players having a significant contribution. The past two weeks have seen Dusties play their best football as the players are working as a team.

Ferguson was named best on ground for her efforts inside 50.

Unfortunately, Warragul Industrials' reserves did not get to play as Karingal forfeited. The team were able to organise an intraclub match so that players still had some match play with finals only weeks away.

This Saturday the Dusties will face Mornington at Western Park in what will be a top two battle in both reserves and seniors. The reserves will begin at 12pm and the seniors at 2pm.