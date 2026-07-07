Tony takes reins of Drouin Rotary

Tony Laycock will lead Drouin Rotary Club as president for the next 12 months.

The club's annual changeover dinner was held last Tuesday night at Drouin Golf and Country Club.

A Rotarian for eight years, Tony transferred to Drouin in recent years from his previous club Canterbury, where he also served as president.

Tony said he had a passion for Rotary, doing things in the community and for Rotary's international projects.

He said he was honoured to be leading the club and looked forward to working with his board and Rotarians.

"As a team we will work together and support each other.

"We are good at telling each other when we do a good job but we have to tell the people outside of Rotary how good we are," he said.

Board members for the 2026/27 year also include secretary Dianne Wallace, treasurer Melva Blackley, Judy Alexander, Russell Ford, Ian Bennett, Sharryn Marshall and Tim Wills.

Tony's presidency follows a unique year in which two presidents led Drouin Rotary - with Ian Bennett and Russell Ford sharing the role for six months each.

Ian acknowledged the extensive work of Rotarians in the West Gippsland community, from a monthly Drouin market to providing barbecues for a tree planting day and Live4Life participants.

Rotarians also support local students with a weekly toast and Milo breakfast club at Drouin Secondary College and scholarships to both Drouin and Neerim District students.

Ian said Rotarians also assisted the Phillip Island toy run at Christmas, and providing excess toys to Longwarry Food Relief.

Russell spoke of the support Rotarians give to community events and raising awareness of important issues.

He said in May, Rotarians supported a "say not to family and domestic violence" campaign.

Rotarians used the Drouin kiosk as a base for three days to hand out support information and raise awareness of family violence, speaking to more than 200 people.

"Two women said they were so glad to see the issue out in the open...they were both victims.

"It really opened our eyes to the complex and serious issues in our community," he said.

Russell said there was nothing more pleasing for a president than inducting a new member and to bring two members into the club in six weeks was wonderful.

District Governor elect Emma Clark said Rotary helped to create opportunities that changed lives.

She said a focus of her work during her term as District Governor would be giving women - particularly those facing family violence - dignity, safety and hope.

Emma said the theme for the next Rotary term was "Create Lasting Impact."

She said that included helping women to be free from violence and building economic independence.

"When we invest in women, we build stronger families and communities," she said.

For the 2025/26 year, Drouin Rotary Club donated more than $14,000 to a number of organisations including $3300 to Rotary Youth Leadership Assembly; $3800 to the Rotary Foundation; and $1600 to Polio Plus.

Local recipients of funding have included $1000 each to Drouin Cemetery and scholarships to Drouin and Neerim District Secondary Colleges; and, $500 each to Longwarry Lions Food Relief, St Vincent de Paul, The Crossing Drop-In Centre, Olivia's Place, and Committee for Drouin Community Garden project.