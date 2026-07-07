Olivias Place supporting more young families in need

by Courtney O'Brien

Cost of living pressure has seen Olivia's Place receive increased requests for support from struggling families.

Located in Drouin, the charity offers free practical, material and emotional support for Gippsland parents during all stages of pregnancy and in the first year of their child's life.

Over the past year, Olivia's Place has helped 60 families in Baw Baw, 120 families in Latrobe and 14 families in Wellington and East Gippsland.

Many families are facing impossible choices between paying rent and bills while also trying to provide essentials like warm clothing, food, nappies, and safe support for their children.

Because of significant demand, 266 Gippsland families are currently waiting between four and six weeks for support.

"In the meantime, we are providing them with all the resources of the organisations who might be able to support them with that financial side, and after four to six weeks, if they're still needing psychological and emotional support from us, then we can get them through," explained Olivia's Place family support worker Sylvia Licheri.



"It is the biggest surge of referrals we've had for a long time. There is a mix of reasons, probably. Definitely the fact that the word is out more – more people know about this place. The financial insecurity as well, it's weighing a lot on families because of the cost of living."



Shelley is one young mother who found the support of Olivia's Place to be pivotal to her and her family's wellbeing.

Moving to Drouin three and a half years ago, Shelley had just had her second child and was having a tough time mentally, emotionally and financially.

"I found it very isolating and I had post-natal depression."

Shelley initially reached out to another organisation, who offered little practical support.

"I said, I am abusing my children and I need help, they said that you are just not coping with two children, and I found that very hard."

"So, this time around when I got pregnant, Anglicare, who I was with, said to reach out to Olivia's Place, and so I gave them a call, and I referred myself and it's just been a really amazing journey."

"Coming in and seeing Sylvia each week has really helped my mental health, and it's just been an easy adjustment."

"I've gone from being isolated and having no family out here, to actually having something to look forward to each week - to come and see Sylvia. I can chat to her about anything, so it's like a counselling session as well."

Shelley also has been able to receive material aid for her baby, relieving some of the family's financial burden and has been able to connect with other mums.

"I've received everything for the baby, like the basinet, car seat, clothing - everything I needed. I'm still gaining more clothing each time she outgrows her clothing."

"Coming in and just chatting to people that are on the same wavelength is nice."

Olivia's Place relies heavily on donations from the community and a team of 48 volunteers sort, clean, safety check and pack items, making sure families receive a great product.

Throughout July, Olivia's Place is running a 'Christmas Giving in July' campaign where the community can help young Gippsland families in need, by donating brand new essential baby items like nappies, wipes, baby lotion, singlets and jumpsuits, to be used in baby bundles.

Donation points will be at Coles Drouin, IGA Bunyip and Little Livvy's Op shop, with a full list of donation points available on Olivia's Place socials.