Insights to health needs

Gippsland Primary Health Network (PHN) has published the latest summary of insights from the community, stakeholders and health sector, highlighting key opportunities to improve health and wellbeing across the region.

In the most recent update from Tell Gippsland PHN, May 2026, community support for several initiatives were highlighted, including the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department, the Medicare Mental Health phone intake service and the role of Urgent Care Clinics as an important alternative to emergency departments.

It also identified opportunities to strengthen the region's health care system through better integration across services, increased workforce capacity and expanded access to mental health and alcohol and other drug support.

Gippsland PHN chief executive officer Amanda Proposch, said community and stakeholder feedback continued to play a pivotal role in shaping local health planning.

"Tell Gippsland PHN gives us insight into what people are experiencing in our health system and helps inform how we develop and deliver services, so we can direct resources where they will have the greatest impact."

"We draw on patient experiences, community feedback, advisory groups and insights from health care providers. Together these perspectives help us forecast emerging trends, understand pressure points and design services that respond to the needs of Gippsland communities," Ms Proposch said.

Key insights:

People reported opportunities to strengthen service delivery by enhancing access to psychosocial supports and supporting people to better navigate available programs and services

There is potential to improve continuity of care through workforce sustainability, timely access to assessments and expanded culturally safe services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples

A more connected care system could be achieved through improving provider confidence in digital tools, increasing awareness about referral pathways and supporting access for people who may face digital barriers

There is a growing opportunity to tailor services for people with complex health needs, especially for those with co-occurring non-medical needs, including those seeking gender affirming care, individuals experiencing homelessness and people requiring support for chronic fatigue syndrome and long COVID

Children and young people would benefit from increased support, with opportunities to expand mental health services, strengthen eating disorder support and improve pathways for those involved in out of home care

There is an opportunity to enhance mental health support across the region by strengthening service navigation, coordinated responses to family violence and access to post-natal mental health care

Gippsland PHN is working to close these gaps through recommendations focused on improving access, strengthening culturally safe care and building a more supported health workforce by:

Expanding culturally safe care for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities including free or low-cost health care options and additional resources for providers working with priority communities; and,

Supporting GPs, nurses and allied health professionals to upskill in mental health and growing and sustaining the health workforce by investing in local education and training pathways and improving recruitment and long-term retention.