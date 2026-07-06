Heritage Centre grant

The Noojee Heritage Centre has welcomed an opportunity to enhance community and tourism infrastructure through a significant $43,389 grant from the State Government's Tiny Towns Fund.

The Noojee Heritage Centre has welcomed an opportunity to enhance community and tourism infrastructure through a significant $43,389 grant from the State Government's Tiny Towns Fund.

This funding has been awarded to the Noojee and District Historical Society for the Noojee Heritage Enhancing Communityand Tourism Infrastructure project, which aims to modernise the existing kitchen at the Heritage Gifts and Coffee Café located at the Noojee Heritage Centre.

The project focuses on improving the efficiency and functionality of the kitchen while maximising limited available space. Key features of the upgrade will include the installation of energy-efficient appliances, a new exterior cool room, and state-of-the-art cooking equipment designed for speed and space-saving.

Advanced induction technology, multifunctional combi ovens, and automated systems will be utilised to reduce costs and enhance safety.

The kitchen design will support shared use and provide ample preparation areas, fostering community connections and enabling quick food service for upcoming events and tourist visits.

Preserving local history and enhancing visitor facilities, the Noojee Heritage Centre serves as a hub for the community and regional tourists. The improvements will make Noojee's unique history more accessible, ultimately promoting local tourism while providing modern, functional facilities for residents.

"This funding is a tremendous win for Noojee," said NDHS president Janiene Ayre.

"Our heritage assets are important. This grant enables us to preserve our history while building the high-quality infrastructure our community and visitors deserve."

The Tiny Towns Fund supports communities with populations under 5000 in delivering high-priority local projects. Work on the Noojee heritage infrastructure project is expected to begin in the coming months.