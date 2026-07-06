Bringing a garden to life

A once-underused space next to a frantically busy main road in Drouin has been transformed into a place of welcome where community activity is quietly growing into something special - the Drouin Community Garden.

A once-underused space next to a frantically busy main road in Drouin has been transformed into a place of welcome where community activity is quietly growing into something special - the Drouin Community Garden.

Group members recently installed two mosaic pots. A successful Baw Baw Shire arts grant funded the creation of the pots and mosaic artist, Janet Wyllie led groups of local residents for more than six months.

The garden is located in Oak St and Main South Rd where community volunteers have created fencing, edging, levelling and groundwork ready for paths and raised garden beds.

The aim is to showcase the options available for people with small gardens, and to grow food and explore the many ways gardens benefit general well-being.

The garden is a place to meet and work with others. Most of the group, which includes those with permaculture and horticulture experience, just want to share their knowledge, work together and give something back to the community they love.

The group of keen locals also negotiated with 3BBR radio station to utilise their backyard and water tanks and are ready to install for much needed storage space. Led by Rob Thomas three wicking beds have been built and planted.

Committee For Drouin volunteers advocated for the public space, secured its existence with Baw Baw Shire assistance, and have led the search for funding. Committee For Drouin auspices the newly formed Drouin Community Garden group which holds working bees and meetings.

The garden is open to the general public who are welcome to join in and become part of the group.

For more information, follow the Drouin Community Garden and Committee For Drouin on Facebook or Instagram, or contact: drouingarden@gmail.com