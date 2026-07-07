Juniors shine in badminton

A closed singles tournament was recently held at Warragul Badminton Stadium.

The E grade competition saw a total of seven entries with all players playing off in a round robin format. The winner was Aimee Rabl (Warragul) after a countback on 53 aces and 4 wins against Lizzie Rabl, also with 53 aces and 4 wins. Third place was Amanda Brown (Ellinbank) with 50 aces.

D grade girls had eight entries which ran two round robins and the top player from each group played off in a grand final. Hailey White (Warragul) was the winner with 15 aces against Brianna Dixon also from Warragul on eight aces.

D grade boys had a massive entry of 13 players that played off in three round robins followed by a final series. The winner was Austin White (Warragul) with 15 aces in a fantastic final against Leo McLeod (Ellinbank) on 14 aces. Third place went to Connor Prime from Warragul club.

C grade girls had eight entries that played in two round robins. The grand final was played between Lara Board (Warragul) and Eleanor Jefford (Ellinbank) with the winner being Lara 15 to 6.

C grade boys had another large pool of 10 entries, and many games were played in two round robins of five players each. The winner of both round robins played off in a grand final with the winner being Charli Pratt (Warragul) and the runner up was Aiden Ploeg also from Warragul club.

B grade girls had a pool of six entries, who had the chance to play all other players which meant a total of 15 games were played. The winner was Zaleah Saunders (Labertouche) with five wins and runner up Paige Huntingford (Warragul) with three wins. In third place was Natasha Cook also from Labertouche.

B grade boys had nine entries that played in two round robins, the grand final was played between Tom Hansford (Ellinbank) and Seth Huntingford (Warragul) with Tom being the winner.

A huge effort by the junior badminton association to run a great competition over a long night of badminton.