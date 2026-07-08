Planning timeframes blow out

The proportion of Baw Baw Shire planning decisions made within required time frames for the January to March quarter decreased to 38.4 per cent with a median of 122 days taken to decide on planning applications.

It was the poorest quarterly result since quarter four 2022/23 and council officers stated in their quarterly performance report (QPR) the result was impacted by changes in team capacity and fewer council meetings in December and January, leading to some decisions being made in February.

Officers said in response to the results, the planning team was prioritising the progression of older, more complex applications, with most expected to be resolved by the end of the 2025/26 financial year.

Cr Paul Pratt said while there were some strong results indicated in the QPR overall, with 27 of the 32 indicators meeting or exceeding targets, lengthy planning decisions were a concern.

"A couple of less obvious points that matter too, and it's not something I take lightly; I get numerous phone calls about this, as do my fellow councillors. Planning decisions are taking a median of 122 days and only 38 per cent were decided within the required time frame.

"That directly impacts our housing, our building industry, business confidence and investment in our shire. So, while there is some good work happening, the report also reinforces there is some need for some more pro-active work, sharper delivery.

"We need to advocate for more funds, and we need to have a more commercial focus and turn plans that we have out there into actual results and outcomes," he said.

For the third quarter in Baw Baw, there were a total of 133 new residential lots created, compared with 210 in the same quarter last financial year. The report noted it was typical to see a fluctuation in the numbers each quarter, with weather affecting construction, broader economic conditions as well as supply and demand in the real estate market.

A total of 297 building permits were issued, consistent with 278 in the same period for 2024/25.

However, only 61 building permits were received by council in January, indicating a slowing of building activity, likely based on increasing interest rates and higher building costs.