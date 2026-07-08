Warriors go blue for mental health

The Warragul Warriors hosted their mental health match on Sunday, and while the Big V division two men's side fell to competition-leaders Sherbrooke, the afternoon delivered exactly what the club had hoped for: a community coming together for a cause that matters.

The Warriors were unable to match the unbeaten Sherbrooke's class, falling 69-98 in a reminder of why the visitors are the best team in the competition.

The second quarter was especially telling as Sherbrooke outscored the Warriors 29-10 to build themselves a sizeable buffer by half time.

Players took to the court in blue socks, supporters filled the stands, and everyone played their part in raising funds and awareness for the Beyond Blue Support Service.

Warragul began the game well but Sherbrooke's shooting, particularly from beyond the arc, proved decisive, the visitors draining 15 three-pointers on their way to 98 points.

The Warriors' task was made significantly harder by the early loss of Alistair Parker, who did not return from the bench after the first quarter - a blow that cannot be understated against an opponent of Sherbrooke's quality. Breyton Buysman top-scored with 16 points to go with five assists and three blocks, captain Jordan Gooiker added 15, and Riley Pollard provided a lift off the bench with 10.

For Sherbrooke, Peter Deng Jr and captain Malik Potter were superb with 25 points apiece.

Sunday was always about more than the scoreboard, however. The Mental Health Match brought the Warriors community together on a Sunday afternoon at the Warragul Leisure Centre as they wore blue and purchased the special socks on sale.

The Warragul Basketball Association announced they have already passed their $500 fundraising target and won't be stopping there, as they will continue raising funds for Beyond Blue right through the rest of the season.

To find out more and to donate to the cause head to mentalhealthmatch.com.au/warragul-warriors-bigv

The Warriors are back in action this Saturday at 6pm, hosting second-placed Mildura at the Warragul Leisure Centre - another chance to stand up against the competition's best in front of a home crowd.